President Yoon Speaks with Visiting Speaker Pelosi by Phone

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has held talks with visiting U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over the phone to discuss diplomacy, defense and technological cooperation.According to Kim Tae-hyo, the first deputy director of the presidential National Security Office, Yoon held a telephone conversation with Pelosi and five other members of the U.S. congressional delegation for 40 minutes on Thursday afternoon.During the phone conversation, Yoon promised to cooperate closely with the U.S. Congress to set up a global comprehensive strategic alliance, as agreed upon during his summit with U.S. President Joe Biden in May, Kim said.Yoon also noted the significance of Pelosi’s visit to the Joint Security Area on the inter-Korean border, saying it will be an indication of the allies’ strong deterrent capabilities against North Korea.Pelosi thanked Yoon for taking time during his first summer break. She said the South Korea-U.S. alliance is significant in many ways but that above all it should be defended on ethical grounds.The U.S. Speaker also said the two countries have an obligation to secure and cherish peace and prosperity that have been protected for decades through the sacrifice of countless people. She suggested that the two countries jointly build a free and open Indo-Pacific order, according to Kim.The Taiwan issue was not reportedly brought up during the phone conversation.