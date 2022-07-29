Defense Ministry Asks UNC to Provide Footage of 2019 Repatriation

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of National Defense has asked the United Nations Command to share its surveillance camera footage of the repatriation of two North Korean fishermen across the border in November 2019.The ministry’s deputy spokesperson Moon Hong-sik said in a regular briefing on Thursday that the ministry is awaiting the UN Command’s reply after it asked if the office has relevant material.The footage in question shows the fishermen being sent back to the truce village of Panmunjom in the North. It was reportedly taken from a different angle from that of a video made public by the unification ministry earlier.The recording and pictures released by the unification ministry last month show one of the fishermen resisting being dragged across the Military Demarcation Line, generating controversy over the forcible repatriation by the then-Moon Jae-in government, although the fishermen had expressed their intention to defect to the South.Ruling People Power Party lawmaker Thae Yong-ho said on Thursday that the photos and the video disclosed by the unification ministry clearly show the North Koreans were forcibly sent back to the North against their will.Thae added the UN Command’s footage, if released, will help discover the truth and facilitate an ongoing investigation by the prosecution into the case.