S. Korean, Belgian Defense Officials Discuss Military Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense officials from South Korea and Belgium have discussed ways to strengthen security as well as bilateral military cooperation on the Korean Peninsula.According to Seoul’s defense ministry, South Korea’s Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul and Adm. Michel Hofman, Chief of Defense of the Belgian Armed Forces, held talks in Seoul on Thursday.During their meeting, the two officials assessed that South Korea and Belgium, as long-time allies, have maintained friendly relations in various areas since the latter participated in the Korean War to help the South fend off an invasion by the North.They agreed to invigorate bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the defense area, including cyber security, based on cooperation between South Korea and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO), the ministry said.Shin expressed gratitude to Belgium for condemning North Korea’s nuclear arms development and missile threats, while consistently supporting South Korea’s position in the international diplomatic arena.In response, Hofman said Belgium will continue to actively join international efforts toward North Korea’s denuclearization and stability on the Korean Peninsula.