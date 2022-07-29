Foreign Ministers of S. Korea, Japan Hold Talks in Phnom Penh

Photo : YONHAP News

Top diplomats of South Korea and Japan on Thursday met in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh, on the sidelines of a conference hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).The meeting between South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi comes less than three weeks after their talks in Tokyo last month.In a regular briefing of Seoul’s foreign ministry on Thursday, the ministry’s deputy spokesperson Ahn Eun-joo said the two sides are believed to reaffirm their shared view on the need to swiftly find a reasonable solution to pending issues of mutual concern.The South Korean government delivered a written opinion to the Supreme Court, which is currently reviewing the lower court’s ruling for Japanese firm Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to sell its assets based in Korea to compensate Korean victims of wartime forced labor.Park was expected to explain Seoul’s efforts to mend ties with Tokyo and reiterate its position to seek a desired solution before the sale of the Japanese company’s assets in relation to the issue, and at the same time ask Japan to give a sincere response.Forced labor compensation is one of the thorniest issues between the two countries, along with Japan’s export curbs against Korea and the normalization of a bilateral intelligence-sharing pact known as the General Security of Military Information Agreement.Japan warns that the liquidation of the Japanese firm, slated as early as this fall, will exacerbate tensions beyond the point of no return.