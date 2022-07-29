Foreign Minister Holds Talks with Top Diplomats of New Zealand, Brunei

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin held talks with the top diplomats of New Zealand and Brunei on Thursday to discuss the regional situation and ways to develop ties between their nations.According to Seoul's foreign ministry on Thursday, Minister Park and his New Zealand counterpart Nanaia Mahuta held a separate bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the foreign ministers' meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) in Cambodia.The two sides held in-depth discussions on the state of affairs on the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific region and agreed to enhance substantive cooperation between the two nations.Minister Park also held separate talks with Brunei's second foreign minister Erywan Yusof on Thursday. The top diplomats agreed to boost substantial cooperation in the sectors of infrastructure, construction, defense and e-government.The two sides welcomed the scheduled resumption of direct flight between the two nations this month, expressing hope for an increase in person-to-person exchanges.Discussions also included ways to enhance cooperation in economic security issues at the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.