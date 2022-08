Photo : YONHAP News

Next year's minimum wage has been set at nine-thousand-620 won per hour, up five percent from this year.The Ministry of Employment and Labor said it posted the notice in the official gazette at 9 a.m. on Friday.With the raise of 460 won from this year, a full-time minimum wage worker will earn a little more than two million won per month next year.The new rate will be applied equally across all industries.The Minimum Wage Commission decided on the new rate in a plenary session on June 29.Following the decision, the labor ministry announced the new figure and received objections until July 18.A total of four complaints were filed from organizations representing labor, employers and small businesses, but they were all rejected.