BAI, Anti-Corruption Commission Clash over Audit

Photo : YONHAP News

The chair of the country's anti-corruption commission has vowed to take legal action after being subjected to a state audit just one year after it was previously inspected.Chairperson Jeon Hyun-heui announced the response by the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission on Thursday after the Board of Audit and Inspection launched its review of the organization this week, with the board explaining that it is looking into absenteeism and tardiness records of its employees and Jeon following claims that the commission chief frequently reports to the office late.Jeon has been protesting that such an audit that includes employees is unwarranted, while also venting about being pressured to step down.In a radio interview on Thursday, Jeon said she has been under pressure to resign even though her term is set in stone and stressed there is no legal way to remove her.Jeon is a former Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker who was appointed as the commission head under the previous Moon Jae-in administration in June 2020. Her term ends in June of next year.She said she was gathering evidence related to the latest audit in preparation for legal action.Meanwhile, the audit agency insists the inspection is necessary, saying that it has information that cannot be overlooked.The main opposition DP plans to file complaints against the prime minister and others accusing them of coercing the heads of public institutions to resign.