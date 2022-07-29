FM Park Expresses Concerns over N. Korea's Nuke Test Prep. to Russian Counterpart

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin expressed concerns over North Korea's preparations for a nuclear test during talks with his Russian counterpart on the sidelines of a regional foreign ministers' meeting.At the East Asia Summit(EAS) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Phnom Penh on Friday, Park reportedly told Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov that Pyongyang's preparations have escalated tensions on the Korean Peninsula.Responding to Park seated beside him, Lavrov reportedly used the phrase "tit-for-tat," an apparent emphasis that Seoul and Washington are partially responsible for the increasing tensions.The Russian minister reportedly said Moscow is closely monitoring developments in the North through various means, including satellites, and that it has sent a message that may help diffuse the situation.Park also cast concerns over the adverse impact the protracted war in Ukraine may have on the Seoul-Moscow ties before requesting that Moscowto attentively work to prevent damage to South Korean businesses and residents in Russia.When Park said the Russian invasion has caused global supply chain disruptions and foreign exchange instability, Lavrov reportedly complained about Seoul participating in the U.S.-led sanctions.