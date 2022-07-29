Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Parliamentary Group Says Japanese Politician's Remark 'Very Regrettable'

Written: 2022-08-05 16:36:08Updated: 2022-08-05 16:52:48

Parliamentary Group Says Japanese Politician's Remark 'Very Regrettable'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean lawmakers from the Korea-Japan Parliamentarians Union have expressed deep regret over a remark by Seishiro Eto, a Japanese politician of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party that disparaged the nation.

Rep. Yun Ho-jung of the main opposition Democratic Party said the remark is "very regrettable" while speaking to Korean reporters in Tokyo on Friday. 

According to the Asahi Shimbun newspaper, Eto, a 13-term veteran lawmaker, said during a ruling party meeting on Thursday that "Korea is like a brother country to Japan but to be more exact, Japan is the much older brother." 

When asked to further elaborate, Eto mentioned Japan's colonization of Korea in the past.

A South Korean delegation of the parliamentarians union led by Yun arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday and held talks with their Japanese counterparts on Thursday.

Yun said that during the talks, they told Japanese lawmakers that there can be no backpedaling when it comes to an accurate perception of history.

On whether the parliamentary group will request an apology, Yun said it's difficult to give his personal opinion and a decision will be made after consultations.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >