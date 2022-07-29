New COVID-19 Cases Above 100,000 for 5th Day

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported new COVID-19 cases in the 110-thousands amid an ongoing virus resurgence.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 110-thousand-666 infections were confirmed throughout Friday, including 573 from overseas.The tally is some 22-hundred fewer than the previous day but is the highest Saturday figure in 17 weeks.The daily caseload has been in the six digits for five straight days.The number of critically ill patients has slightly dropped to 320, while 45 deaths were reported Friday, raising the death toll to 25-thousand-236. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-12 percent.Nearly 567-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home.Authorities earlier forecast the outbreak may peak some time this month at around 150-thousand daily cases. They are also not ruling out bringing back some distancing measures if the fatality rate spikes or hospital bed occupancy reaches a serious level.