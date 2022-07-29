FM Park Introduces 'Audacious Plan' on N. Korea at ARF

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin has introduced the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's "audacious plan" for North Korea at the ASEAN Regional Forum(ARF), which the North is also attending, in Cambodia.According to the ministry, during the ARF foreign ministerial meeting on Friday, Park said that if Pyongyang takes substantive denuclearization measures, South Korea will prepare a bold plan to drastically improve the North Korean economy and the lives of its people.It's the first time a Seoul government official has mentioned the so-called "audacious plan" in the presence of North Korea.The government is drafting plans to provide exceptional support to the North in return for step-by-step denuclearization and is also discussing them with the U.S.Park also strongly condemned the regime's 31 ballistic missile launches carried out this year, calling them a flagrant violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions.He said the North's nuclear development was undermining its own security, causing isolation and exacerbating the suffering of its people.Speaking to reporters later, the top diplomat said that he urged the North to stop provocations and return to dialogue and diplomacy during the ARF meeting.Meanwhile An Kwang-il, Pyongyang's representative at the conference, continuously accused the U.S. of double standards for its hostile policy against the North.