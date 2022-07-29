Menu Content

New COVID-19 Cases Above 100,000 for 6th Day

Written: 2022-08-07 11:51:21Updated: 2022-08-07 19:20:20

New COVID-19 Cases Above 100,000 for 6th Day

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported new COVID-19 cases in the 100-thousands for a sixth day amid an ongoing virus resurgence.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Sunday that 105-thousand-507 infections were confirmed throughout the previous day, including 484 from overseas.

The country's cumulative caseload came to about 20 million-489-thousand.

The daily tally is some five-thousand fewer than the previous day but remains above 100-thousand for the sixth consecutive day. It marks the first time in 17 weeks that Sunday tallies surpassed 100-thousand.

The number of critically ill patients dropped by 16 from a day ago to 297, while 27 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 25-thousand-263. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-12 percent.

The occupancy rate of hospital beds for seriously ill COVID-19 patients nationwide came to 37 percent, up one-point-seven percentage points from a day earlier.

More than 600-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home.
