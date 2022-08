Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said on Sunday that the six new fever cases reported on Friday were not COVID-19 cases and their fever was caused by other diseases.Quoting the nation's state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Sunday that the six fever cases reported on Friday in Jongju City, North Pyongan Province and Sinhung County, South Hamgyong Province were not COVID-19 infections.The KCNA said the fever was caused by other diseases like gastroenteritis.It added that no new fever cases were reported in the 24-hour period leading up to 6 p.m. Saturday nationwide.The KCNA also said the country's quarantine situation entered a phase of stability, with medical checkups of the whole nation underway for the full recovery from the epidemic.