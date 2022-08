Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of the Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League picked up his first assist of the season in the team's season opener.In a match against Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday, Son helped Eric Dier score a goal in the 31st minute when the match was at a 1-1 tie. Tottenham won the game 4-1.The assist was Son's first in the 2022-2023 Premier League season.Last season, Son scored a career-high 23 goals to become the first Asian to win the title of top scorer in the league. He shared the Golden Boot award with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.