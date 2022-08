Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin has reportedly called for an unconditional dialogue between the two Koreas during a brief encounter with a North Korean diplomat in Cambodia.According to a senior South Korean Foreign Ministry official, Park exchanged greetings with North Korean Ambassador to Indonesia An Kwang-il during a welcome dinner of the meeting of the foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).In the brief encounter, Park reportedly told An that inter-Korean talks without conditions were needed and expressed hope for denuclearization toward peace and security on the Korean Peninsula.In response, the North Korean envoy said briefly that conditions should be created.The two diplomats are said to have crossed paths twice at the welcome dinner, but there was no meaningful dialogue between them.