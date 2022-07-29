Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Hyundai, Kia's Eco-Friendly Car Exports Top 200,000 in First Half for First Time

Written: 2022-08-07 14:15:32Updated: 2022-08-07 19:18:33

Hyundai, Kia's Eco-Friendly Car Exports Top 200,000 in First Half for First Time

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's two biggest carmakers, Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Corporation, saw their combined exports of eco-friendly cars surpass 200-thousand in the first half of this year for the first time.

According to the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association on Sunday, Hyundai and Kia exported a combined 224-thousand-672 eco-friendly vehicles during the first six months of the year, up 30-point-six percent from a year earlier.

Hyundai shipped 116-thousand-770 units in the cited period, up 22-point-one percent on-year, while Kia exported 107-thousand-902 vehicles, up 42-point-three percent.

It marks the first time the combined first-half figure exceeded 200-thousand.

If the current pace persists, the figure for the whole year is likely to surpass 400-thousand.

Last year, their combined exports of eco-friendly vehicles topped 300-thousand for the first time, up 38-point-two percent from a year earlier.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >