Heavy Rains to Hit Capital Region Early This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rains are forecast for the central region as the seasonal rain front is slowly moving back down the nation.The Korean Meteorological Administration said on Monday that more than 300 millimeters of heavy downpour are expected to hit parts of the capital region and inland areas of Gangwon Province until Tuesday.Northern parts of Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang Provinces and coastal areas of Gangwon Province are forecast to receive 30 to 80 millimeters, with some of the regions expected to see up to or more than 150 millimeters.The weather agency warned that some of the central region is likely to have torrential rains of 50 to 80 millimeters per hour.The second monsoon spell is forecast to continue into Thursday.Temperatures are expected to fall by two to four degrees Celsius from a day ago to 26 to 35 degrees across the nation on Monday, but the southern regions are forecast to continue to experience sweltering heat.