Yoon to Return to Work after Summer Vacation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will return to work on Monday after a weeklong summer vacation amid low approval ratings.President Yoon is set to receive a policy briefing on Monday from Financial Services Commission(FSC) Chairman Kim Joo-hyun at the presidential office.The FSC chief's briefing is expected to include financial policy measures aimed at reducing the burden on low income households amid soaring prices, rising interest rates and the economic slowdown.The presidential office said President Yoon will receive policy briefings from the minister of veterans affairs on Tuesday, agriculture minister on Wednesday and the oceans minister on Thursday.Policy briefings from the health ministry and the fair trade commission are set for next week and vice chairs will likely make the briefings as the posts of chairs remain vacant.Yoon will return to the office after staying in Seoul for his vacation, a last-minute change of plans made out of concern for alarmingly low approval ratings, with some surveys reporting a sub-30 percent rating prior to his vacation week.