Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's rubber-stamp parliament will reportedly hold a meeting next month.According to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Monday, the standing committee of the Supreme People's Assembly(SPA) decided to convene the Seventh Session of the 14th SPA on September 7 in Pyongyang.The KCNA said the committee made the decision in a plenary session on Sunday at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang.The registration of SPA delegates who will attend the planned meeting will reportedly begin on September 6.The SPA session will reportedly discuss laws concerning rural development, reforestation and organizational issues.