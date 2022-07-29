Foreign Minister to Visit China for Talks with Chinese Counterpart

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin will visit China on Monday amid growing tensions between China and the United States after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.Minister Park will depart for China on Monday afternoon for a three-day trip and meet with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Tuesday in Qingdao, Shandong Province.According to the South Korean foreign ministry, the top diplomats will discuss issues of mutual concern, including South Korea-China relations, the North Korean nuclear program, and economic security.In the talks, minister Park will reportedly ask China to play a constructive role in relation to possible provocations by North Korea ahead of the combined military exercises between South Korea and the U.S.In addition, the minister will reportedly assure Wang that the U.S.-led Chip 4 Alliance for semiconductor cooperation will not be operated in the way that excludes China.Attention is drawn to whether other pending issues will be addressed in the talks, including Beijing's opposition to Seoul's deployment of additional U.S. missile defense systems, called THAAD, on the peninsula.