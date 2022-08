Photo : YONHAP News

The administration of the antibody COVID-19 medication Evusheld will begin on Monday for people with weak immune systems and other high-risk groups.The non-vaccine drug by AstraZeneca is designed to prevent COVID-19 infections in people with compromised immune systems who may experience an inadequate immune response from their COVID-19 vaccination.Early in June, the government said it would bring in 20-thousand doses of the drug this year and approved emergency use of the medication that month.Evusheld will be available for patients with hematologic malignancies receiving immunosuppression therapy, organ transplant patients and individuals with primary immunodeficiency.To receive Evusheld, you must be at least 12 years old, weigh at least 40 kilograms, and not have been recently infected with COVID-19.