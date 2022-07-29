Kim Joo-hyung Wins 1st PGA Tour Title, Becoming Youngest S. Korean PGA Champion

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean golfer Kim Joo-hyung has grabbed his first title on the PGA Tour.In the final round of the Wyndham Championship held at the Sedgefield Country Club in the U.S state of North Carolina on Sunday, Kim scored nine-under 61, finishing the competition at the top with a total score of 20-under 260.With Sunday's win, Kim collected one-point-31 million U.S. dollars in prize money and became the ninth South Korean to win a PGA Tour title.Twenty-year-old Kim also became the youngest South Korean golfer to win a PGA competition, breaking the record held by Kim Si-woo, who became a PGA champion at the age of 21 back in 2016.Fellow South Korean Im Sung-jae came in second in Sunday’s championships alongside Korean-American John Huh.It marked the first time in the history of the PGA Tour that South Korean players grabbed both the number one and two spots.