Suspended PPP Chief to Hold Press Conference on Sat.

Suspended leader of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) Lee Jun-seok, who faces an automatic dismissal from his post with the party's expected launch of an emergency steering committee, will hold a press conference on Saturday.Lee made the announcement on social media Sunday night.With his party membership suspended for six months amid allegations of a sexual bribery cover-up, the disgraced leader will likely give his two cents about the interim leadership, his imminent dismissal, and plans to seek an injunction.There is also speculation that he may send a message directly to President Yoon Suk Yeol.On Tuesday, the PPP's national committee is expected to approve a revision of the party charter that extends the authority to appoint the head of the emergency committee to the acting party chief before the interim leadership panel launches on Friday.