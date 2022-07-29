Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Suspended PPP Chief to Hold Press Conference on Sat.

Written: 2022-08-08 11:49:28Updated: 2022-08-08 15:26:08

Suspended PPP Chief to Hold Press Conference on Sat.

Photo : YONHAP News

Suspended leader of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) Lee Jun-seok, who faces an automatic dismissal from his post with the party's expected launch of an emergency steering committee, will hold a press conference on Saturday.

Lee made the announcement on social media Sunday night.

With his party membership suspended for six months amid allegations of a sexual bribery cover-up, the disgraced leader will likely give his two cents about the interim leadership, his imminent dismissal, and plans to seek an injunction.

There is also speculation that he may send a message directly to President Yoon Suk Yeol.

On Tuesday, the PPP's national committee is expected to approve a revision of the party charter that extends the authority to appoint the head of the emergency committee to the acting party chief before the interim leadership panel launches on Friday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >