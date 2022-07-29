Lee Jae-myung Wins over 70% of Regional Votes for Party Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

Former main opposition Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate and incumbent Rep. Lee Jae-myung garnered over 70 percent of votes on the second day of regional voting to elect a new party leader on Sunday.Lee won 70-point-48 percent of votes cast on the southernmost Jeju Island and 75-point-four percent in Incheon, where he holds a parliamentary seat for the Gyeyang-B district.Rep. Park Yong-jin trailed behind with 22-point-49 and 20-point-seven percent of the votes in Jeju and Incheon, respectively. Rep. Kang Hoon-sik claimed seven-point-03 and three-point-nine percent.Lee had a cumulative total of 74-point-15 percent, followed by Park with 20-point-88 percent and Kang at four-point-98 percent. Lee and Park are separated by a 53-point-27-percentage-point gap.Lee thanked his supporters, pledging to exert all-out efforts all the way up to the August 28 party convention.The DP is set to go through five more days of regional voting by eligible party members through August 27. It will also announce the results of two rounds of public surveys on Sunday and on August 28.