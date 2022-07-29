Menu Content

Domestic

Nominee: Police Neutrality, Responsibility Must be Kept in Oversight

Written: 2022-08-08 13:42:56Updated: 2022-08-08 15:51:08

Photo : YONHAP News

The nominee for police commissioner general says that while police authority should be subject to supervision and oversight, the state agency's political neutrality and accountability should not be damaged.

At his parliamentary confirmation hearing on Monday, Yoon Hee-keun apologized to the public for causing concern over the agency's systematic reforms, including the interior ministry's launch of a unit tasked with overseeing its operation.

The division, which launched last week, was met with strong opposition from frontline police officers.

The nominee pledged to closely cooperate with relevant institutions to establish sustainable public security operations and a more efficient criminal justice system while enhancing internal communication to enable the police force to focus on fulfilling its duties.

He also promised to improve the working environment and expand welfare and institutional support for officers within the agency.
