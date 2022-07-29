Menu Content

Economy

Employment Insurance Subscriptions Rise over 430,000 in July, Growth Slows

Written: 2022-08-08 13:56:24Updated: 2022-08-08 15:39:08

Photo : YONHAP News

Employment insurance subscriptions rose by over 430-thousand last month, but the pace of the on-year expansion slowed.

According to the labor ministry on Monday, there were 14-point-82 million subscriptions as of late July, up 431-thousand, or three percent, from a year earlier.

The on-year jump, which came in at over 500-thousand per month from January to May of this year, continued to decline after posting 475-thousand in June.

In identifying factors that contributed to the deceleration of growth, the ministry specifically pointed to the government's reduced hiring in public administration and a slowdown in subscriptions in the online shopping and parcel delivery sectors as the industries experience a post-pandemic adjustment.

Last month's payment of unemployment benefits totaled 913-point-six billion won, down 12-point-one percent from a year earlier. The number of recipients stood at 613-thousand, a decrease of nine-point-seven percent on-year.
