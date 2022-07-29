Rival Parties Clash over Police Oversight Unit during Police Chief Nominee Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties clashed over the interior ministry's launch of a unit to oversee police operations during a confirmation hearing for police commissioner general nominee Yoon Hee-keun.Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Moon Jin-seog criticized the government for violating the Constitution and the law by establishing the division without revising the relevant government organization and police laws.Moon cast concern over the government exercising undue influence in police investigations.The DP also took issue with disciplinary action taken against senior superintendent Ryu Sam-young, who led a meeting of police station chiefs last month in protest against the new unit.The ruling People Power Party(PPP), on the other hand, criticized the station chiefs' meeting, with Rep. Chang Je-won saying that those on the front lines are calling for an end to dominance within the agency by Korean National Police University graduates.