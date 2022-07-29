Menu Content

Survivor of Vietnam War Massacre to Testify in Seoul Court

Written: 2022-08-08 15:18:20Updated: 2022-08-08 15:31:36

Photo : YONHAP News

A Vietnamese national claiming to have witnessed a massacre of civilians by South Korean soldie0⁰rs during the Vietnam War will appear before a local court.

According to the Seoul Central District Court, Nguyen Thi Thanh, a Vietnamese survivor of the Phong Nhi and Phong Nhat massacre, is scheduled to testify in court on Tuesday.

In April 2020, Nguyen filed a damages suit against the South Korean government over the February 12, 1968 massacre. It will be the first time that a South Korean court questions a Vietnamese national about the incident.

Aged eight at the time, Nguyen claimed to have suffered a serious injury to her abdomen from shots fired by the South Korean Marines during the massacre that claimed around 70 villages as victims, including five members of her family.

Nguyen's uncle, who will also attend Tuesday's hearing as a witness, was an enlisted South Vietnamese soldier at the time and claims to have been present during the massacre.

The South Korean government, meanwhile, has argued that Nguyen's claims of damage have not been substantiated.
