S. Korea to Take Part in Preliminary 'Chip 4' Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has decided to attend a preliminary meeting of a U.S.-led semiconductor alliance known as the "Chip 4" at a yet to be determined date.The foreign ministry reportedly conveyed Seoul's intent to take part in the session following a proposal by the U.S. The preliminary meeting is most likely to be a closed-door gathering of working-level officials from the U.S., South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.The ministry said on Monday that a comprehensive review is being carried out on ways to strengthen cooperation with the U.S. in semiconductors with consideration for the national interest, adding that participation in the chip alliance has not yet been decided.The ministry also denied media reports that Seoul first proposed a preliminary meeting.South Korea will decide whether to formally join the Chip 4 based on results of the upcoming meeting scheduled for later this month or early September.The official name of the chip alliance and the scope of cooperation among member countries are not yet determined.While the envisioned group is widely viewed as a mechanism to counter Chinese influence in the chip market, Seoul is more cautious in its characterization, emphasizing that the intention is not to exclude Beijing.