Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Advisers to Parliamentary Research Org. Assess New Police Unit to be Unlawful

Written: 2022-08-08 15:38:55Updated: 2022-08-08 16:01:41

Advisers to Parliamentary Research Org. Assess New Police Unit to be Unlawful

Photo : YONHAP News

External advisers to the National Assembly's legislative and policy research organization have reportedly decided that the interior ministry's launch of a unit to oversee police operation is unlawful.

According to the National Assembly Research Service, the experts determined that any command and oversight relationship between the interior minister and the police chief is impermissible under the existing government organization law.

The determination was revealed in the research organization's response to a related inquiry by main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Lee Hae-sik.

The advisers also pointed to the illegality of the unit’s establishment without a review by the independent National Police Commission.

Some advisory members noted, however, that only about two-thousand-500 cases for review were brought to the commission in the past 30 years, indicating that not all cases are required to go through the panel.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >