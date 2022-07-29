Cheorwon Reports Flood Damage from Heavy Rains

Photo : KBS News

The county of Cheorwon in Gangwon Province is reporting flood damage and rescue operations after seeing over 100 millimeters of heavy rainfall.According to the Gangwon Fire Department Headquarters, two people were evacuated after their home was inundated Monday morning in the Dongsong township. Four others were rescued in a nearby valley after their vehicle was stranded, and fire officials pumped out 30 tons of rain water from a gas station basement in the area.Rain advisories are currently in effect across Gangwon Province with the exception of six counties and cities along the east coast.According to the Gangwon branch of the Korea Meteorological Administration, Cheorwon and Jangheung counties each recorded nearly 138 millimeters of rain from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.An additional 100 to 300 millimeters are expected in inland and mountainous areas across the province through Wednesday while some regions will need to brace for over 350 millimeters.K-water, the state-run water management corporation, is reviewing whether to open the floodgate of the Soyang Dam which was last opened two years ago. If a release is decided, it will likely take place Tuesday afternoon.