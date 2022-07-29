Sports Team Korea Finishes Second in Intermediate Baseball World Series

Team Korea finished runner-up in the Little League Intermediate 50/70 Baseball World Series, a tournament for young players aged eleven to 13.



The West Seoul Little League team representing the Asia-Pacific region in the tournament lost 5-2 to a team from California in the final held on Sunday in Livermore, California.



The team advanced to the final after beating Puerto Rico 12-4 on Saturday.



The Little League World Series began in 1947. The Major Division features teams with players aged eleven to 12 years old, while the Intermediate Division consists of eleven to 13-year-olds.



South Korea won back-to-back titles in the Major Division in 1984 and 1985, reclaiming the title in 2014 after 29 years.



In the Intermediate Division, only launched in 2013, Korea took home the title in 2015 and 2018.