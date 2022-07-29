Menu Content

N. Korea Failed to Notify S. Korea of Dam Water Release amid Deluge

Written: 2022-08-08 19:01:55Updated: 2022-08-09 10:07:00

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid downpours across the Korean Peninsula on Monday, North Korea was determined to have released water from a dam near the inter-Korean border without issuing a prior notification to the South. 

An official at the unification ministry said the North appeared to have opened the gates of Hwanggang Dam at the Imjin River due to torrential rains in the region, adding efforts were underway to control the height of water in the dam. 

The official said no prior notice was made by the North of the release, saying the ministry detected the move via alternate means. 

The ministry had in June asked the North to give advance notice in the case of a dam water release, citing its possible impact on South Korean residents in the border areas in the monsoon season. 

The North, however, did not follow through with the request and began releasing dam water in late June. 

Meanwhile, the Seoul official said the latest water release by the North is unlikely to incur any loss to the South, but the government will remain watchful of related moves amid the forecast of continued torrential rains in the regions until Tuesday.
