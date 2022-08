Photo : YONHAP News

The government has asked public and state organizations in the capital region to adjust their working hours for Tuesday as heavy rains caused severe damage to roads and subway stations in the region.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety asked public and state agencies in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon to push back starting hours to after 11 a.m.The ministry asked such organizations to flexibly adjust their working hours.Interior minister Lee Sang-min urged private companies also to actively adjust their starting hours to prevent further damage from the heavy rains.The interior ministry's Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters also raised its disaster and crisis alert to the highest Level Three at 1 a.m. on Tuesday.