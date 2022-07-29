Heavy Rainfall in Seoul Shatters 80-year Record

Photo : KBS News

One part of Seoul has recorded a 80-year high in precipitation with heavy rain advisories still in place for parts of the central region.According to data by the Korea Meteorological Administration, Seoul received 381-point-five millimeters of rain as of 1 a.m. Tuesday, while Gwangju and Gwangmyeong in Gyeonggi Province had 327-point-five millimeters and 319 millimeters each.Sindaebang in Dongjak District of Seoul received 136-point-five millimeters of torrential rain for one hour until 9 p.m. on Monday, breaking the previous record of 118-point-six millimeters set 80 years ago on August 5, 1942.The Sindaebang area received 422 millimeters of rain from 6 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday, equivalent to the area’s average monthly precipitation for July.The heavy downpour temporarily suspended subway services at some stations in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province as the stations were flooded on Monday.