Domestic

Heavy Rainfall in Seoul Shatters 80-year Record

Written: 2022-08-09 09:06:57Updated: 2022-08-09 09:50:23

Heavy Rainfall in Seoul Shatters 80-year Record

Photo : KBS News

One part of Seoul has recorded a 80-year high in precipitation with heavy rain advisories still in place for parts of the central region.

According to data by the Korea Meteorological Administration, Seoul received 381-point-five millimeters of rain as of 1 a.m. Tuesday, while Gwangju and Gwangmyeong in Gyeonggi Province had 327-point-five millimeters and 319 millimeters each.

Sindaebang in Dongjak District of Seoul received 136-point-five millimeters of torrential rain for one hour until 9 p.m. on Monday, breaking the previous record of 118-point-six millimeters set 80 years ago on August 5, 1942.

The Sindaebang area received 422 millimeters of rain from 6 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday, equivalent to the area’s average monthly precipitation for July.

The heavy downpour temporarily suspended subway services at some stations in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province as the stations were flooded on Monday.
