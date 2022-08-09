Heavy Downpours Continue to Hit Capital Region, Gangwon

Photo : KBS News

Heavy rains will continue in the central region on Tuesday and Wednesday, with torrential showers forecast for the capital region and parts of Gangwon Province.The Korean Meteorological Administration said on Tuesday that more than 300 millimeters of heavy downpours are expected to hit Seoul and the surrounding areas as well as inland Gangwon Province until Wednesday.The coastal areas of Gangwon Province, southern parts of Chungcheong Province and northern parts of North Gyeongsang Province are forecast to receive 50 to 150 millimeters.The northern parts of North Jeolla and southern parts of North Gyeongsang Province are expected to have 20 to 80 millimeters.The weather agency warned that some of the central region is likely to have torrential rains of 50 to 100 millimeters per hour, along with gusts and lightning.The rain spell is forecast to continue until Thursday in the capital region and Gangwon Province and Friday in Chungcheong and southern regions.