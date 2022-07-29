S. Korea, 20 Other Countries Conduct Proliferation Security Initiative Exercise

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and 20 other countries are conducting a U.S.-led multilateral exercise in Hawaii designed to prevent or impede the transfer of weapons of mass destruction(WMDs).According to the U.S. Indo-Pacific command on Tuesday, the U.S. will host Proliferation Security Initiative Exercise Fortune Guard 22 from Monday to Friday in Honolulu, Hawaii.Fortune Guard 22 will bring together 21 countries, including South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.The exercise will address the full range of activities designed to prevent the proliferation of WMDs, from whole-of-government rapid decision making to operational interdiction, seizure, and disposition.Fortune Guard 22 is part of the PSI's Asia-Pacific Exercise Rotation series. Each of the Asia-Pacific Exercise Rotation host countries hosts their own exercises, which include Eastern Endeavor in South Korea; Pacific Shield in Japan, Pacific Protector in Australia; Maru in New Zealand; and Deep Sabre in Singapore.