Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

New COVID-19 Cases Jump to Nearly 150,000

Written: 2022-08-09 09:41:57Updated: 2022-08-09 14:41:17

New COVID-19 Cases Jump to Nearly 150,000

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases jumped to nearly 150-thousand amid an ongoing virus resurgence.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Tuesday that 149-thousand-897 infections were confirmed throughout the previous day, including 588 from overseas.

The country's cumulative caseload came to about 20 million-694-thousand.

The daily tally soared by some 95-thousand from a day ago. The figure posted in the 140-thousands for the first time in about four months.

The tally increased one-point-34 times from a week ago and one-point-51 times from two weeks ago, representing a slight rise in the on-week increase. 

The number of imported cases jumped by 106 from a day ago to 588.

The number of critically ill patients also rose by 40 from a day ago to 364, the largest in about three months since May 11.

Forty deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 25-thousand-332. The fatality rate remains at zero-point-12 percent.

The occupancy rate of hospital beds for seriously ill COVID-19 patients nationwide came to 38-point-five percent, down one-point-eight percentage points from a day earlier.

About 595-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >