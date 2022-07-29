New COVID-19 Cases Jump to Nearly 150,000

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases jumped to nearly 150-thousand amid an ongoing virus resurgence.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Tuesday that 149-thousand-897 infections were confirmed throughout the previous day, including 588 from overseas.The country's cumulative caseload came to about 20 million-694-thousand.The daily tally soared by some 95-thousand from a day ago. The figure posted in the 140-thousands for the first time in about four months.The tally increased one-point-34 times from a week ago and one-point-51 times from two weeks ago, representing a slight rise in the on-week increase.The number of imported cases jumped by 106 from a day ago to 588.The number of critically ill patients also rose by 40 from a day ago to 364, the largest in about three months since May 11.Forty deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 25-thousand-332. The fatality rate remains at zero-point-12 percent.The occupancy rate of hospital beds for seriously ill COVID-19 patients nationwide came to 38-point-five percent, down one-point-eight percentage points from a day earlier.About 595-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home.