After-School Programs at Elementary Schools to Increase Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will expand after-school programs at elementary schools from next year and extend after-school child care hours for working parents.In a policy briefing with parliament on Tuesday, the education ministry pledged to prepare a so-called "full-time elementary school" system offering more after-school classes by October, to be introduced on a trial basis next year.Following the enactment of a related law, the system will be introduced nationwide starting 2025.After-school child care hours for working parents will be extended to 7 p.m. this year and to 8 p.m. next year.By merging the management of kindergartens and daycare facilities, currently under the education and health ministries, respectively, the government plans to improve teacher training and educational programs to reduce the gap between the institutions.The education ministry, meanwhile, did not make any mention of a controversial plan to lower the school starting age to five years old following education minister Park Soon-ae's resignation the previous day.