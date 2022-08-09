Heavy Rains of up to 300mm Forecast thru Thurs for Capital Region

Photo : YONHAP News

The latest bout of torrential rain pounding Seoul and surrounding areas will continue to batter Korea’s central regions, extending to its southern portions by Friday.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) forecast Tuesday that the stationary front that delivered the heaviest rainfall in 80 years will stay above the Korean peninsula until Friday.As the dry air mass from the north moves southward, heavy rain is forecast for northern Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces until Thursday morning. Although the capital region should expect some respite on Thursday morning, the stationary front will head back north, once again drenching the capital region and Gangwon Province on Thursday afternoon.The dry air mass will move further down south on Friday, raining heavily in South Chungcheong, North Jeolla and North Gyeongsang provinces.The KMA warned that any region with a strong rain cloud formation could see up to 100 millimeters of precipitation per hour.