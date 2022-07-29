PCR Testing at Airports to be Temporarily Revived for Foreign Travelers

Photo : YONHAP News

Incoming short-term travelers will be able to receive a required PCR test at their airport of entry starting on Wednesday.The Central Disease Control Headquarters on Tuesday said it will set up airport PCR testing sites at Incheon, Gimhae and Jeju airports from Wednesday that will run through at least September 9.Health authorities say the improvements to the COVID-19 testing system is meant to ensure faster processing of incoming foreign travelers whose numbers are expected to rise throughout the rest of August.Under current rules, all international arrivals must get a PCR test within 24 hours of entry.Authorities will make changes to enable short-term international visitors to make their PCR test reservations via the pre-entry COVID-19 quarantine information input system, or Q-code, which has been used for self-isolation exemptions.The headquarters explained the measures are aimed at minimizing infections from overseas amid a virus resurgence in the country and the spread of the BA.5 variant abroad.