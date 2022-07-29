S. Korea Toughens Measures against Child Support Defaults

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family on Tuesday amended a related enforcement decree to toughen restrictions against parents defaulting on child support.Beginning next Tuesday, the standard for requesting a departure ban on child support debtors who fail to pay child support will be lowered from 50 million won to 30 million won.A departure ban can also be filed against child support debtors who fail to fulfill child support obligations three times after receiving detention orders for failing to pay.Temporary emergency childcare support has also been expanded from less than 50 percent of the median income to 75 percent. The ministry expects the measure will ease the financial burden on households facing difficulties due to child support defaults.In June, the ministry requested departure bans for 17 people and a suspension of driving licenses for 30 others who failed to provide child support after getting divorced.