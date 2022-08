Photo : YONHAP News

Some five-thousand vehicles were estimated to have sustained water damage amid torrential rains that are pounding the country’s central regions this week.According to the General Insurance Association of Korea on Tuesday, as of 2 p.m., four-thousand-791 cases of vehicle water damage were reported after the first full day of record heavy downpours on Monday.It estimated the losses to amount to around 66 billion won.The number of the inundated vehicles is expected to further rise considering damages yet to be claimed and forecasts of continued rains.With the posh Gangnam area among the most affected areas, pricey imported vehicles accounted for a significant portion of the damaged vehicles. Some seven-hundred out of 18-hundred vehicles reported to Samsung Fire and Marine Insurance were import models.