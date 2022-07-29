COVID-19 Reinfections Growing in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

People contracting COVID-19 for the second time in South Korea is on the rise.The Central Disease Control Headquarters said on Tuesday that 27-thousand-713 COVID-19 cases detected in the third week of July, or six-point-59 percent of all new cases compiled in the same time period, were presumed to be reinfections.The comparative figure for the fourth week of July stood at 28-thousand-966, or five-point-43 percent.They are notably higher than the three-point-71 percent recorded in the second week of July, prompting the headquarters to call for public vigilance against recurring infections.The headquarters attributed the rise to a combination of a growth in cumulative cases, an increase in the portion of immunity-evading subvariants, and declining vaccination efficacy among other factors, urging citizens to faithfully abide by quarantine rules and take precaution.