Written: 2022-08-09 18:57:35Updated: 2022-08-09 20:55:51

COVID-19 Reinfections Growing in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

People contracting COVID-19 for the second time in South Korea is on the rise. 

The Central Disease Control Headquarters said on Tuesday that 27-thousand-713 COVID-19 cases detected in the third week of July, or six-point-59 percent of all new cases compiled in the same time period, were presumed to be reinfections. 

The comparative figure for the fourth week of July stood at 28-thousand-966, or five-point-43 percent. 

They are notably higher than the three-point-71 percent recorded in the second week of July, prompting the headquarters to call for public vigilance against recurring infections. 

The headquarters attributed the rise to a combination of a growth in cumulative cases, an increase in the portion of immunity-evading subvariants, and declining vaccination efficacy among other factors, urging citizens to faithfully abide by quarantine rules and take precaution.
