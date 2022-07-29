Foreign Ministry: Ambassador's Liquidation Remarks Not Made in Coordination with Ministry

Photo : YONHAP News

Ambassador to Japan Yun Duk-min’s recent remarks over the potential repercussions of liquidating assets held by Japanese companies involved in Supreme Court wartime forced labor trials was not discussed in advance with the foreign ministry, it indicated on Tuesday.A senior foreign ministry official relayed the stance in a meeting with reporters, stressing Yun’s remarks were intended as a proposal in good faith that a desirable solution needs to be drafted before liquidation occurs.Noting that representatives of the victims also have the same intention when attending a public-private panel created on the issue, the official said the ambassador appeared to have been stressing the urgency of the matter.The official also said the ministry is looking to see how the media or related groups respond as part of communication efforts to forge a solution, adding it will continue to closely watch public opinions.The ministry’s responses came amid criticism from the victims' advocates against the ambassador, who on Monday expressed his concerns over the possible “astronomical cost” of liquidation on the part of South Korean businesses in case the Supreme Court endorses the move.