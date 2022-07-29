Up to 300mm of Rain to Pound Chungcheong Regions as Weather Front Moves South

Photo : KBS News

A stationary front responsible for the torrential rain that befell the greater capital region has shifted south toward the Chungcheong, North Jeolla and Gyeongsang provinces on Wednesday, bringing a respite in rainfall to Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, 100 to 200 millimeters of rain are forecast to hit Chungcheong provinces, the inland areas of northern North Gyeongsang Province and the northern parts of North Jeolla Province on Wednesday and Thursday.Some areas in Chungcheong are expected to receive 300 millimeters or more rainfall during the same time period.On the other hand, the greater Seoul area, Gangwon Province and the rest of North Gyeongsang Province will likely see just 20 to 80 millimeters during the two-day period.Five to 40 millimeters of rainfall are forecast for southern areas until Thursday, including South Jeolla, the Gyeongsang provinces and Jeju.