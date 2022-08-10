Top Diplomats of S. Korea, China Discuss Korean Peninsula, Supply Chains

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministers of South Korea and China discussed supply chains, North Korea and other pending issues between the two countries during their talks on Tuesday.Foreign minister Park Jin sat down with Chinese State Councilor and foreign minister Wang Yi in Qingdao in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong on his first visit to China since taking office in May.With the meeting arranged amid growing tensions between the U.S. and China, the top Chinese diplomat said at the beginning of the talks that South Korea and China should pursue a win-win strategy and safeguard stable and smooth supply chains and industry networks without interfering in each other’s affairs, stressing the importance of seeking multilateralism.Referring to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Seoul and Beijing, Wang said the bilateral ties, weathered by wind and rain, should become more mature, independent and durable.Minister Park also appealed to the marking of a milestone anniversary and said the two countries should forge cooperative relations to pursue common interests based on mutual respect.While stressing a balance between the pursuit of common interests and respect for differences in cooperation with China, Park hoped the two neighbors will also cooperate based on universal values such as freedom, peace and prosperity.Regarding the North Korean issue, Park called for China’s constructive participation in deterring Pyongyang’s provocations amid unprecedented threats posed to the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula.