Justice Ministry Reportedly Rules out ex-Pres. Lee, fmr. Governor Kim for Presidential Pardon

Photo : YONHAP News

The Justice Ministry has reportedly decided to exclude former President Lee Myung-bak and former South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo from receiving presidential pardons to be announced this week.Yonhap News on Tuesday quoted a key member of the ruling People Power Party as saying that the pardon review committee under the ministry reached the decision during its latest meeting that ended earlier in the day.The ruling official told Yonhap that all politicians will be sidelined in the upcoming presidential pardon, which will be focused on businesspeople and other criminals.Negative public sentiment toward some politicians were known to be taken into account in the ministry committee’s decision, as well as the fact that several politicians are already free on parole or by a stay of execution of their sentences, and some have refused to show penitence.Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon is scheduled to report on a list of the potential pardon recipients drafted by the committee to President Yoon Suk Yeol before a final list is announced on Friday following a Cabinet meeting.