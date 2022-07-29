Daily COVID-19 Tally Exceeds 150,000, Imported Cases Hit New High

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases topped 150-thousand amid a new round of infections, while imported cases hit another record high.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Wednesday that 151-thousand-792 infections were confirmed throughout the previous day, including 615 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to around 20 million-845-thousand.The daily tally rose by some 19-hundred from a day ago to exceed 150-thousand for the first time in four months since some 195-thousand cases were registered on April 13.Quarantine authorities, who earlier forecast that the latest round will reach its peak with up to 190-thousand daily cases, said on Wednesday that the nation may see 200-thousand or more daily cases later this month.With the on-week doubling slowing, however, the latest tally is one-point-27 times higher than a week ago and one-point-51 times more from two weeks ago.The number of imported cases jumped by 27 from a day ago to 615.It is the most-ever overseas cases since the first case in the nation was reported in January of 2020. The previous record was 592 posted last Wednesday.The number of critically ill patients also rose by 38 from a day ago to 402, marking the first time it registered above 400 since 421 on May 9.Fifty more deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 25-thousand-382. The fatality rate remains at zero-point-12 percent.