US Senate Passes Resolution Honoring Alliance with S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Senate unanimously adopted a resolution recently celebrating the South Korea-U.S. alliance and thanking South Korea for funding a new structure honoring Korean War veterans.The resolution, introduced by senators Dan Sullivan and Tammy Duckworth, was passed during a general Senate meeting on Sunday. It welcomes the dedication of the Wall of Remembrance at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. on July 27 and expresses appreciation for South Korea’s role in providing nearly all of the funding for the project.Also celebrating the long-standing Seoul-Washington relations, the resolution called the alliance “the linchpin of peace, security and prosperity for Northeast Asia, a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and across the world.”It said the military and defense ties between the two countries are unwavering and the two countries’ bonds are strong and enduring.Noting that the U.S.’ commitment to defending South Korea remains ironclad, the resolution also said the alliance continues to work toward their shared goals of securing peace, stability and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific.